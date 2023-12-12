Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note issued on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. NorthWestern Energy Group has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,402,000 after buying an additional 211,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.