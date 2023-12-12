Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a report released on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Exelon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Exelon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

