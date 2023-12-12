Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $10.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

AVB stock opened at $175.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

