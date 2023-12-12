Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Issued By KeyCorp

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued on Sunday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCD. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $289.09 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.46 and its 200 day moving average is $279.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.