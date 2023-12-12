Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Increased by Analyst

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 367.25%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.28.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 543,686 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 176,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

