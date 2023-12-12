Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Edison International Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edison International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after acquiring an additional 946,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after acquiring an additional 244,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,846,000 after acquiring an additional 374,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

