Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Thursday, December 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EW. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

EW stock opened at $70.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,690 shares of company stock worth $9,037,427. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

