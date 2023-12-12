Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

