Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

PSA stock opened at $276.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.64 and a 200-day moving average of $273.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

