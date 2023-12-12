Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 3.5 %

PDEX stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.78. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

