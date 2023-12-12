Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Down 3.5 %
PDEX stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.78. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.