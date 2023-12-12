Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.08.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
