Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Evolus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pliant Therapeutics and Evolus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 13 0 3.00 Evolus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $47.83, suggesting a potential upside of 216.78%. Evolus has a consensus target price of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 123.62%. Given Pliant Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pliant Therapeutics is more favorable than Evolus.

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Evolus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pliant Therapeutics $9.69 million 93.34 -$123.32 million ($2.79) -5.41 Evolus $148.62 million 3.68 -$74.41 million ($1.11) -8.62

Evolus has higher revenue and earnings than Pliant Therapeutics. Evolus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pliant Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pliant Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolus has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pliant Therapeutics -2,872.79% -32.50% -30.10% Evolus -34.11% -507.42% -32.41%

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats Evolus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. It also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; PLN-101095, a dual inhibitor of integrins avß8 and avß1 for the treatment of solid tumors; and PLN-101325 for treatment of muscular dystrophies. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. It serves self-pay aesthetic healthcare market. Evolus, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

