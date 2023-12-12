Piper Sandler Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $127.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.28.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $125.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

