Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

