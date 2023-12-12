PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.57.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,038,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,038,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,600 shares of company stock worth $4,851,116. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.