PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $59.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

