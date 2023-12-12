Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

