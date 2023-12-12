Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $315.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

