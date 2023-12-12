OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 1.4 %
OptimumBank stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
