NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 133,222 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $826,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,730 shares of company stock worth $35,686,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $466.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.90. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

