New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) vs. MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Head to Head Contrast

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and MFA Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A MFA Financial $482.42 million 2.32 -$231.58 million ($0.38) -28.84

New York Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MFA Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MFA Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. Given MFA Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. MFA Financial pays out -368.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A MFA Financial -0.50% 9.34% 1.90%

Summary

MFA Financial beats New York Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

