Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.23. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

