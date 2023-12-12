Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $2.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares during the period. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.