Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 9.4 %

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

