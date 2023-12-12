Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 9.4 %
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.59.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
