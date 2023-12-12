National Bankshares Boosts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.94.

Quebecor stock opened at C$30.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.94. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.22 and a 1-year high of C$35.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

