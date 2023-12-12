NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Further Reading

