Morgan Stanley Lowers Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $9.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Altus Power Price Performance

NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $883.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,934,771.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

