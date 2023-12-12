Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $171.9 million-$171.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.7 million. Mitek Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $513.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,932.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,932.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

See Also

