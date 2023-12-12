Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of MEI opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda bought 23,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 673,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 429,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 226,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

