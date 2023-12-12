Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Harspring Capital Management LLC

Harspring Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 8.2% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,701 shares of company stock worth $142,220,645. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

