Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $835.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

