Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Lessened by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a market capitalization of $835.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

