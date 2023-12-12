Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Holocene Advisors LP’s 8th Largest Position

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,031,999 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $308,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $835.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,701 shares of company stock worth $142,220,645 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

