Mesa Air Group (MESA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 09/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

