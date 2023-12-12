MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$31.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.59.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$23.58 on Friday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$16.46 and a one year high of C$28.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.968593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

