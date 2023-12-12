McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $289.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.41.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

