Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 160.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,621 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $126,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $58,995,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $415.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.96. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

