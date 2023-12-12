Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masimo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

MASI opened at $102.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.64. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

