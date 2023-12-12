Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

