Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.21.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
