Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

LUNA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luna Innovations presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.02 million, a P/E ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.56 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Luna Innovations by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 535,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 353,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 340,907 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Luna Innovations by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 218,354 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.