Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $12.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.77 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.23.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $502.74 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $507.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.26.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,458,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

