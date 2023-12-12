Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,871 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Lockheed Martin worth $545,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $451.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

