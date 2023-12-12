Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) versus Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Driven Brands has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lithia Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $28.23 billion 0.26 $1.25 billion $37.54 7.12 Driven Brands $2.03 billion 1.05 $43.19 million ($4.28) -3.04

This table compares Lithia Motors and Driven Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Driven Brands. Driven Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithia Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 3.41% 18.51% 6.16% Driven Brands -30.76% 10.33% 2.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lithia Motors and Driven Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 1 4 1 0 2.00 Driven Brands 0 3 8 0 2.73

Lithia Motors presently has a consensus price target of $324.89, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. Driven Brands has a consensus price target of $25.90, indicating a potential upside of 99.38%. Given Driven Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than Lithia Motors.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Driven Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. The company provides its services through a network of locations, e-commerce platforms, and captive finance division in 28 states of the United States and 3 Canadian provinces. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. It also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. The company sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D'Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

