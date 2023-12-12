Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Holocene Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225,962 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.6% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Linde worth $382,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.7 %

LIN opened at $408.24 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $416.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.72. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.