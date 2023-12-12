Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 13th. Lexeo Therapeutics had issued 9,090,910 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,010 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During Lexeo Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega purchased 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

