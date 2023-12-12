Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 29th

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Leidos has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 104.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.