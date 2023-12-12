Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LB. National Bank Financial lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.47.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$25.36 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.5815603 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

