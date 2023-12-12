Laurentian Bank of Canada Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, December 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.66. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$25.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.92 and a 52-week high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.