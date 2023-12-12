Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KURA. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.31.

KURA stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a current ratio of 16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $796.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after buying an additional 2,930,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

