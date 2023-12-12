Koninklijke BAM Groep (KBAGF) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) is one of 123 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Koninklijke BAM Groep to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Koninklijke BAM Groep and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke BAM Groep 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke BAM Groep Competitors 176 1415 3106 76 2.65

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Koninklijke BAM Groep’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke BAM Groep has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke BAM Groep N/A N/A 10.74 Koninklijke BAM Groep Competitors $1.56 billion $25.82 million 364.48

This table compares Koninklijke BAM Groep and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Koninklijke BAM Groep’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke BAM Groep. Koninklijke BAM Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke BAM Groep and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke BAM Groep N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke BAM Groep Competitors 0.76% -5.23% 1.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Koninklijke BAM Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Koninklijke BAM Groep competitors beat Koninklijke BAM Groep on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in civil engineering, residential construction projects and non-residential construction activities. It is also involved in rail infrastructure and facilities management activities. In addition, the company engages in roads, education, health care, and government building construction related businesses. Koninklijke BAM Groep nv was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Bunnik, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.